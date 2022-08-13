YouTube works on an online store for its Streaming Video Services: Report

Meanwhile, it was reported in a new survey from Pew Research Center that the number of teenagers who say they are chronically online has nearly doubled since 2015, and YouTube is the most popular platform among U.S. teens, with 95 per cent of the coveted demographic saying they use the site or its mobile app, the survey found. ByteDance Ltd.’s video-sharing platform TikTok, which was launched in the U.S. in 2018 and thus did not exist the last time Pew performed a similar survey, is now used by about 67 per cent of those between 13 and 17 years old.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}