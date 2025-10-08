Sridhar Vembu’s swadeshi tech gamble: Can Zoho’s Arattai beat WhatsApp’s monopoly?
Radhika P Nair 12 min read 08 Oct 2025, 05:03 pm IST
Zoho has been quietly building consumer tech products for four years now. A couple of them didn’t stir much interest. But recently, a minister’s post triggered a 100x surge for its messaging app, Arattai. Can the homegrown app win the battle for digital sovereignty?
Chennai: On 27 September, Jeri John Devegeorge, a senior product manager at enterprise software company Zoho Corporation, was on his way to a religious concert in Chennai. Soon, however, a three-day-old post on microblogging platform X by Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan would scupper those plans.
