Moreover, while Arattai offers end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for its voice and video calls, it still does not offer the same level of encryption for text messages, the bread and butter of any messaging app. That is to say, messages are not scrambled when sent and unscrambled when they reach the recipient and are therefore vulnerable to unauthorized access either internally or to hackers. And that could prove to be a dealbreaker in a world where data privacy is sacrosanct. Indeed, in the event of a major breach, users are just as likely to quit the platform as quickly as they downloaded it.