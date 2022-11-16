Zomato ordered to pay heavy compensation to user after failing to deliver food!

Zomato, a food delivery and one stop service for food, has been ordered to pay ₹8,362 as compensation to a customer after the company failed to deliver the order. Recently, a student from Kerala had ordered food through Zomato but neither he received the order nor the refund for his food. Moreover, the student stated that he placed two separate orders the same night and he did not get any of them delivered. Now, a consumer court in Kerala has ordered the delivery company to pay ₹8,362 as compensation to the student.
Zomato, a food delivery and one stop service for food, has been ordered to pay ₹8,362 as compensation to a customer after the company failed to deliver the order. Recently, a student from Kerala had ordered food through Zomato but neither he received the order nor the refund for his food. Moreover, the student stated that he placed two separate orders the same night and he did not get any of them delivered. Now, a consumer court in Kerala has ordered the delivery company to pay ₹8,362 as compensation to the student.
According to a Bar and Bench report, the law student had filed a case against Zomato after the food delivery service failed to deliver the food worth ₹362. The student has allegedly mentioned that Zomato did not return the refund. Arun G Krishnan is a final year law student at the Faculty of Law who filed the complaint against Zomato. He said that he has faced similar issues in Delhi as well.
According to a Bar and Bench report, the law student had filed a case against Zomato after the food delivery service failed to deliver the food worth ₹362. The student has allegedly mentioned that Zomato did not return the refund. Arun G Krishnan is a final year law student at the Faculty of Law who filed the complaint against Zomato. He said that he has faced similar issues in Delhi as well.
The District Consumer Disputes Reddressal Commission, Kollam stated that the complainant was entitled to receive a refund of ₹362 with interest. The report further states that ₹5,000 was awarded to Krishnan as compensation for his mental agony and ₹3,000 was ordered as cost of proceedings.
The District Consumer Disputes Reddressal Commission, Kollam stated that the complainant was entitled to receive a refund of ₹362 with interest. The report further states that ₹5,000 was awarded to Krishnan as compensation for his mental agony and ₹3,000 was ordered as cost of proceedings.
According to Zomato, Krishnan was not available to collect his food order. Moreover, the delivery service claimed that there was an issue with the address of Krishnan and he was told by the company to correct his address in the Zomato app. Krishnan mentioned in his complaint that he spoke to the owner of the restaurant and he mentioned that Zomato indulges in similar unfair practices during the rush hours or rainy season.
According to Zomato, Krishnan was not available to collect his food order. Moreover, the delivery service claimed that there was an issue with the address of Krishnan and he was told by the company to correct his address in the Zomato app. Krishnan mentioned in his complaint that he spoke to the owner of the restaurant and he mentioned that Zomato indulges in similar unfair practices during the rush hours or rainy season.
Hence, Krishnan asked for the refund amount and a compensation of ₹1.5 lakh as well as ₹10,000 as cost of court proceedings. After the examination of his documents, the Kollam district court ordered the Zomato to pay Krishnan an overall amount of ₹8,362.