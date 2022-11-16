Zomato ordered to pay heavy compensation to user after failing to deliver food!

Zomato, a food delivery and one stop service for food, has been ordered to pay ₹8,362 as compensation to a customer after the company failed to deliver the order. Recently, a student from Kerala had ordered food through Zomato but neither he received the order nor the refund for his food. Moreover, the student stated that he placed two separate orders the same night and he did not get any of them delivered. Now, a consumer court in Kerala has ordered the delivery company to pay ₹8,362 as compensation to the student.

