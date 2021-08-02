Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Technology >App News >Zomato launches Amazon Prime-like Pro Plus subscription with unlimited deliveries. Details here

Zomato launches Amazon Prime-like Pro Plus subscription with unlimited deliveries. Details here

The invitees will be notified about the invite in the Zomato application
1 min read . 06:30 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

The new Zomato Pro Plus will only be available for few members initially and can be accessed by an 'invite-only' system

Zomato has launched a new Zomato Pro Plus subscription service for its users. The new service by the food-delivery company will provide users with various benefits including unlimited free deliveries. The new Zomato Pro Plus will be an add on to the current Zomato Pro subscription.

The new Zomato Pro Plus will only be available for few members initially and can be accessed by an 'invite-only' system. The invitees will be notified on the official Zomato application.

Also Read: Zomato sold shares in IPO at only half their worth, according to big brokers

For current Zomato Pro members, the new Zomato Pro Plus can be accessed at an extra cost of 100. Users will be able to avail the new subscription via the Zomato app. The company will be sending an invite to a select few for a limited period.

Screen grab from the Zomato application
With the new service, subscribers will not only get unlimited free deliveries but also no-surge, no distance charge which will be applicable on all orders.

The Zomato Pro Plus customers will also be able to benefit from various other benefits accessible to Zomato Pro users such as up to 40% off on all dining bills and up to 30% off, in addition to all other discounts and offers.

Zomato founder, Deepinder Goyal shared that the new services offered to Pro Plus subscribers have been one of the most in-demand features. In a tweet, he said, "We have 1.8mn Zomato Pro members as of today. And one of the most requested features from our customers has been “Unlimited Free Deliveries" (something like Amazon Prime). "

