Zomato reveals top trends of 2022; customer orders food worth 28 lakh

The year of 2022 is about to end. It will be surprising to know how much money customers have spent on ordering food online as Swiggy and Zomato have revealed the top trends of 2022. The food-delivery service’s annual report suggested that a customer from Delhi placed more than 3000 food orders in 2022 which were almost nine orders per day. Interestingly, the company has also revealed that a man from Pune ordered food worth ₹28 lakh.
As per the year end report from Zomato, customers have spent heavy amounts this year on food. The company stated that one lavish order amount was of ₹25,000 for pizzas in a single day.
Zomato revealed that a loyal customer from Pune has spent ₹28 lakh on food this year. This is just ₹36,42,17,44,48,38 less than the cost of Twitter," posted Zomato on Instagram.
The food delivery services also stated that a loyal customer from Delhi has placed 3300 orders from the Zomato app whereas another customer ordered 1,098 cakes through the company's app. Interesting, a customer managed to get discounts up to ₹6.96 lakh from the company this year.
Speaking of the most ordered food item, both Zomato and Swiggy revealed that the most ordered food item of the year was biryani. According to Zomato, 186 biryanis were delivered every minute in the year of 2022.
Meanwhile, a video of a Zomato delivery executive has gone viral on social media where the person can be seen dancing next to a banquet hall. The delivery agent was seen dancing to a hit from the 90s - 'Sapne Mein Milti Hai' near the wedding venue. The video has garnered 5,542 likes so far.
Last month also a video of a Zomato delivery executive seen dancing on a busy street went viral. In the clip, the man wearing a delivery executive uniform is seen parking his motorbike and breaking into a mindblowing dance. The video was first shared on Twitter by a user who goes by the name ‘Mask.’
One user wrote, "so pure". Another wrote, "vibe hai". The comments were flooded with hearts and praises. The video was shared by Pulkit Kochar, a digital creator on Instagram.