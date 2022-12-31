Zomato reveals top trends of 2022; customer orders food worth 28 lakh

The year of 2022 is about to end. It will be surprising to know how much money customers have spent on ordering food online as Swiggy and Zomato have revealed the top trends of 2022. The food-delivery service’s annual report suggested that a customer from Delhi placed more than 3000 food orders in 2022 which were almost nine orders per day. Interestingly, the company has also revealed that a man from Pune ordered food worth ₹28 lakh.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}