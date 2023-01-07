Zoom announces avatars, meeting templates and other new features

Currently available to Zoom Webinars, the Q&A feature is now rolling out to meetings. The Q&A feature allows meeting hosts to stay more organized by having one place to view and answer questions. From the Q&A pop-out, hosts and co-hosts can view, answer, or dismiss questions. Hosts will have the ability to determine if they’d like meeting participants to be able to view all questions, or only ones that have been answered.

