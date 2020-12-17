Zoom to lift 40-minute limit on calls on these days

Zoom Video Communications , a platform that raised to prominence across the globe after the spread of Covid-19 pandemic , has announced that they will be lifting the 40-minute limit on calls during certain festive days in the month of December. The platform had made a similar announcement in the month of November for the American festival of Thanksgiving. The free version of Zoom limits the time to just 40 minutes. In order to resume the meeting, the users will either have to pay or restart it all over again.

Zoom has announced that they will be removing the 40-minute limit as a token of appreciation to their users during the pandemic. The video conferencing platform will be removing the 40-minute limit on free Zoom accounts for all meetings globally for several upcoming special occasions.

The limit will be lifted on the final day of Hanukkah, Christmas, New Year, or marking the last days of Kwanzaa.

Here are the dates and times for unlimited meetings:

10AM ET (8:30PM IST) on December 17 to 6AM ET (4:30PM IST) on December 19, for the end of Hanukkah

10AM ET (8:30PM IST) on December 23 to 6AM ET (4:30PM IST) on December 26, for Christmas Eve and Christmas

10AM ET (8:30PM IST) on December 30 to 6AM ET (4:30PM IST) on January 2, for New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day and the end of Kwanzaa

Zoom claims that the users won't have to do anything in order to remove the time-limit and it will go live automatically and will be reverted to normalcy at the above-mentioned times.

Zoom has suggested users to protect their sessions from uninvited guests by setting up a meeting passcode to join as well as to enable Waiting Rooms. Users are also advised to not share their meeting IDs on social media or other public forums.

