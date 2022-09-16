Zoom to soon bring its email service: Details

According to a report by The Information, Zoom is working on an email service and calendar apps as it looks to expand and establish itself as a software giant. These apps, as per the report, could be called Zmail and Zcal, respectively.
Video conferencing app Zoom is reportedly planning to launch its own email service soon. According to a report by The Information, Zoom is working on an email service and calendar apps as it looks to expand and establish itself as a software giant. These apps, as per the report, could be called Zmail and Zcal, respectively.
The apps have been in development for around two years. The services are expected to be announced at the company’s upcoming Zoomtopia conference in November this year.
Zoom has become a popular video conferencing platform during the pandemic and consequent lockdown forcing employees to work from home. The company now seems to be targeting other service markets. With the launch of its own email service, Zoom must be prepared to face stiff competition from existing email service giants- Gmail, Apple Email and Outlook.
Google’s Gmail app is one of the most popular email services which is used widely. Apple’s email service is another widely used email service followed by Microsoft Outlook.
In another news, Zoom has renamed its chat product and added some features, including third party integration. The video calling app’s calling feature, now known as Zoom Team Chat, will also include features such as the ability to share in-meeting chat to Team Chat, schedule a meeting from chat or channel. Moreover, the features will be released by the end of the month.
Zoom cut its annual profit and revenue forecasts last month as demand cools off from pandemic highs. Shares of the video conferencing platform were up one per cent to $83.43 and but the stocks were down 55 per cent in the year up to Friday close.
