Arc Raiders down today? More than 60,000 users report server issues

Arc Raiders servers went down today, affecting tens of thousands of players. According to a Downdetector report, over 60,263 users were experiencing issues at around 8 am (IST) on Thursday, November 20.

Several gamers took to social media to complain about the outage; however, there has been no update about its cause yet. Neither Embark Studios nor Arc Raiders have issued any statement.

Arc Raiders outage reports

Meanwhile, Cloudflare, just days after a major outage, is also reportedly experiencing another service issue, with hundreds of users struggling to access websites that rely on the company’s network services.

Many platforms that rely on Cloudflare for content delivery and security remain partly or fully inaccessible, according to user reports. Downdetector logged more than 495 reports from the United States, signalling that the problem is ongoing. Users have reported a range of difficulties, including websites failing to load and services that are unreachable.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has also seen a surge in reported disruptions during the same period. More than 900 users in the United States reported issues with AWS, suggesting that multiple cloud and hosting ecosystems are currently experiencing instability.

Notably, the outage tracking highlighted that 71% users reported problems with US-East-1, 17% with US-West-2 and 13% with US-West-1.

Social media reacts Several gamers took to social media to express concern over the outage and asked, “What’s happening?”

“Can’t lie Arc Raiders server being down got me moving mad! I have been this addicted to a game since Golden Eye.”

“Pressing the retry button on my Arc Raiders connection when the servers are clearly down & the ‘in queue’ message is stuck,” another gamer said.

Weighing in on the outage, AI assistant Grok said, “Arc Raiders servers are indeed down right now, with widespread reports of connection issues and outages starting November 19.”

“No official ETA on when they'll be back up—check Downdetector or the game's official channels for updates. Hang tight!” it added.

