Arm Already Looks Stretched

The chip designer’s strong IPO also sets a pricey bet that royalties can keep going up without bringing down the heat.

Arm got a roaring welcome back to the public market on Thursday. The British chip designer listed its shares on the Nasdaq almost seven years to the day after its acquisition by Japanese conglomerate SoftBank was completed. That deal was valued around $32 billion. Arm closed its first day of trading Thursday with a market capitalization of more than $65 billion thanks to the stock having jumped nearly 25% from its listing price of $51 per share.

A doubling of market value over seven years might look reasonable at first glance. Investors have woken up to the value of semiconductor companies given the vital and growing role chips now play in everything from artificial intelligence to cars to household appliances. The production shortages sparked by the pandemic drove that point home even further; carmakers couldn't ship $40,000 vehicles for lack of chips that often cost $1 or less. The PHLX Semiconductor Index has seen its value jump nearly fivefold since the day SoftBank announced plans to acquire Arm; the S&P 500 has merely doubled in that time.

Arm holds a particularly vital position in the semiconductor food chain. It licenses the basic designs for the types of processors that provide robust computing abilities while also consuming less energy than other chip architectures. That has made Arm-style chips widely used in portable devices such as smartphones, while its newer designs are gaining traction in places like the massive data centers run by cloud-computing giants that also have a strong economic incentive to reduce their power bills. Bernstein analyst Sara Russo sees cloud computing as one of Arm’s most promising markets for growth; she projects Arm chips will account for 15% of that market in 2025 compared with 10% last year.

But Arm will need even more than that to go perfectly if it is to live up to the expectations the market has now set. The company reportedly told prospective investors during its IPO roadshow meetings that it expects revenue to grow 11% in the current fiscal year ending in March and in the mid-20% range the following year. That implies total revenue reaching about $3.7 billion in fiscal 2025. The stock’s closing price Thursday represents a multiple of nearly 18 times that projection based on Arm’s current diluted share count.

That is generous, to say the least. AI superstar Nvidia currently trades at a little over 14 times projected revenue for its 2025 fiscal year—revenue that Wall Street estimates will be near triple what the company generated in its most recent fiscal year.

Other hot chip names with AI exposure, such as Broadcom and equipment maker ASML, currently trade around eight to nine times projected sales for 2025, while the PHLX index averages a multiple of less than seven times projected sales for that year, according to FactSet.

Arm also faces risks unique to its business model. Royalties on its designs currently account for nearly two-thirds of the company’s annual revenue, so growing that contribution is vital to the business overall. In its filings, Arm says technical enhancements such as performance and more chip cores per processor drive higher royalty rates. Bernstein’s Russo wrote in a note earlier this week that Arm’s valuation “is driven primarily by their ability to realize royalty pricing increases." She values Arm at $46 billion—29% less than Thursday’s close.

Royalties can be a lucrative, high-margin revenue stream. They can also be a frequent source of legal trouble—especially if customers start to think they are getting overcharged. Qualcomm developed much of the key technology underpinning today's wireless networks and phones and for years counted on the royalties and fees from licensing that technology for a majority of its pretax profits. The company also spent many of those years fighting legal battles with customers such as Apple over royalty rates for that technology, dampening investor interest in the stock. Qualcomm's market value has risen only 58% since Arm was taken private in 2016.

Arm is well aware of this dynamic: It is enmeshed in its own legal dispute with Qualcomm, with a trial scheduled to start in September 2024. And Arm raising fees on customers also runs the risk of making competing technology like the RISC-V open-source standard look more attractive. In a report earlier this week, Pierre Ferragu of New Street Research said RISC-V faces an “uphill battle from an ecosystem standpoint," and that he remained confident Arm could grow royalty revenues “at least in low double digits" in the next five years. He thus put a $59 price target on the stock—7% below the stock’s closing price Thursday.

Even Arm’s fans may be stretching now.

