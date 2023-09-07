Arm Still Trying to Punch Above Its Weight

Arm has long had an outsize reach in the chip industry. Still, a $50 billion market valuation is ambitious even in a market starved for major new tech listings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The British chip designer proposed pricing terms Tuesday morning for its planned initial public offering. That listing looks likely to take place soon: The company said it has already launched its roadshow to support the deal. Arm is currently planning to list its shares in the range of $47 to $51 a piece, and they will trade on the Nasdaq exchange following the listing.

The midpoint of that price range would value Arm around $50 billion, placing the company in the middle of the pack of the PHLX Semiconductor Index in terms of market value. That might seem reasonable—especially considering the $64 billion value that Arm owner SoftBank reportedly arrived at last month when it bought a 25% stake in Arm from its Vision Fund unit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

But Arm, which generated revenue of just under $2.7 billion for the trailing 12-month period ended June, also would rank among the smallest companies on the index on that measure. So that seemingly middling market value gives Arm a premium over chip companies such as Marvell, GlobalFoundries and OnSemi that are generating much more revenue while also exposed to the industry’s hottest trends such as artificial intelligence, trailing-edge manufacturing and electric vehicles. The midpoint of the proposed IPO price range also would value Arm about 18 times its trailing 12-month revenue—the highest multiple in the chip index save for Nvidia.

Arm designs and licenses the power-friendly chip architecture that now lies at the heart of nearly every mobile device while also making inroads into more power-hungry market segments such as personal computers and servers. As such, the size of its business belies its influence across the tech sector. That is apparent from the fact that the biggest names in tech are effectively helping to backstop the IPO; Apple, Google, Nvidia, Samsung and TSMC are just some of names listed in Tuesday’s filing that have agreed to buy an aggregate of $735 million of Arm’s shares as part of the offering.

Arm has also picked a good time to get out the door. It will be the largest IPO during a weak year so far for major new listings. It also comes when hype for generative AI has heated up the chip sector. The PHLX index has jumped more than 45% so far this year, making it one of the strongest tech subsectors, outpacing the Nasdaq Composite’s 34% gain. And the chip index’s strength hasn’t been limited to red-hot Nvidia: Seven other stocks on the 30-company index have seen their values jump in excess of 50%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

But Arm’s unusual revenue model also spreads out any major payoff from such hot, new technological trends such as AI. About 62% of the company’s annual revenue now comes from royalties from chips using its designs, and nearly half of that came from products released between 1990 and 2012. It also isn’t a cheap business model to run: Research and development expenses represented 42% of Arm’s revenue in its most recent fiscal year ended March. That would be the highest among chip companies on the PHLX index, where the average is about 16% of annual revenue.

Investors may very well forgive the elevated spending in pursuit of the golden opportunity that is AI. But the nature of the chip business—and Arm’s business in particular—is such that investments now often take years to bear fruit. At $50 billion, Arm investors may not be able to afford that level of patience.

Write to Dan Gallagher at dan.gallagher@wsj.com {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}