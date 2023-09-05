Arm Targets More Than $52 Billion Valuation in Largest IPO of the Year
SummaryApple, Intel and Nvidia are among the companies that plan to buy shares in the British chip maker’s initial public offering.
British chip designer Arm Ltd. is targeting a valuation of more than $52 billion from what is expected to be the largest initial public offering this year, according to the company’s latest regulatory filing.
