Artificial intelligence lashes at the doorstep of films, entertainment

“There is much benefit possible to those who do not necessarily have the infrastructure to make it big in the entertainment industry. There could soon be a scenario where AI could generate potential storylines, dialogue and drafts of scripts," said Devdatta Potnis, CEO of tech creator company Animeta. The major impact of AI, Potnis added, is being seen in how social media creators come up with enhanced visuals and branded content and integrating technology into how they engage with audiences. Effects, could over time, trickle down to mediums such as film and television, too.