Artificial intelligence lashes at the doorstep of films, entertainment

NEW DELHI :India’s entertainment industry is poised to witness the gradual integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into its operations, with growing anticipation regarding its potential impact on various aspects of the industry, like in other sectors.
Currently, tools are already being utilized to generate songs in the voices of artistes who did not originally sing them, as well as creating posters featuring actors in different roles. However, experts predict that AI will aid scripting, casting, shooting, post-production, marketing, and even the generation of melodies and lyrics.
AI can also generate valuable data on audience preferences and potential box office performance and help scale up content production and democratize opportunities. However, certain risks persist, particularly concerning the potential for plagiarism of existing content. Despite the advancements in AI, human intervention will continue to be necessary, feel experts.
“There is much benefit possible to those who do not necessarily have the infrastructure to make it big in the entertainment industry. There could soon be a scenario where AI could generate potential storylines, dialogue and drafts of scripts," said Devdatta Potnis, CEO of tech creator company Animeta. The major impact of AI, Potnis added, is being seen in how social media creators come up with enhanced visuals and branded content and integrating technology into how they engage with audiences. Effects, could over time, trickle down to mediums such as film and television, too.
Impact will be felt in shooting, casting, post-production, and marketing, Harikrishnan Pillai, CEO and co-founder of digital agency TheSmallBigIdea said. “Casting recommendations, look development, storyboarding, and mock-up creation will become easier through AI. It could also provide editing and poster references, simplifying pre-production work. It is already being used in music production and launches, providing inspiration for tunes and lyrics. Additionally, it streamlines post-production processes, automating tasks like mixing and mastering for improved sound quality," Pillai said.
Vincent Kola, creative supervisor, art and video at digital agency SoCheers, said the film industry can see great impact from AI as a creative tool, like aging a character for example, or bringing a long-gone character to life. Many productions have already been building AI models for specific productions like The Irishman but easier access to these engines will mean more creative manifestations across genres and industries, Kola added.
Experts feel AI will impact almost all stages of the film production process, especially post-production.
“Creating better visuals, special effects, colour intelligence, sharper editing and automation of redundant tasks such as colour matching, all can be managed with AI tools now. The ideation stage needs research and building of strong characters where AI can assist with enhancing character development, improving the dialogue quality and suggestions on the personality traits of the characters. The marketing stage will also get newer dimensions—generative content that can be used in promos, sentiment analysis of the audience, which social media platform is the audience available on, and also creating a full media plan can be tasked with AI tools," said Chandrashekar Mantha, partner, media and entertainment sector leader, Deloitte.