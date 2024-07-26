As AI helps veteran workers do their jobs, who will train the young employees?
Matthew Beane , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 26 Jul 2024, 09:57 PM IST
SummaryThe answer: Nobody, unless companies take steps now to eliminate the inevitable skills gap.
Whenever people talk about the dangers AI holds for the workforce, they usually have one thing in mind: technology stealing jobs. But artificial intelligence poses a much more subtle threat than that—one that will have consequences for business unless we address it.
