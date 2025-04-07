Technology
As audio streaming comes of age, companies turn to AI for a growth slingshot
Samiksha Goel 10 min read 07 Apr 2025, 07:54 PM IST
Summary
- Imagine a world where your favourite bedtime stories, thrillers and romances are written and narrated by AI. That’s now a reality and it’s reshaping how millions consume audio entertainment. A deep dive.
Bengaluru: Ankur Goel, a 32-year-old software engineer, first discovered Kuku FM through an ad on Instagram last year. Working remotely from his hometown in North India, Goel often turns to the app during short breaks. His listening habits aren’t fixed—they are shaped by stories that catch his attention while scrolling through social media.
