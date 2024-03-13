As Boards Focus More on Cybersecurity, Are They Missing One of the Biggest Threats?

And there’s no question that they are uniquely vulnerable. For example, based on research we have done, we know that many board members almost exclusively work remotely, meaning they share a lot of sensitive information electronically. In addition, directors usually aren’t involved in, and thus don’t benefit from, awareness programs, regular communications and informal water-cooler discussions that help keep cybersecurity on the minds of a company’s employees. And since boards may receive cybersecurity status updates only periodically, it can take a while for directors to identify and fully understand emerging threats such as AI-driven cyberattacks and how they might be used to target them individually.