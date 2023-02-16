As ChatGPT explodes, a question: Who will be AI’s first billionaire?
Sometimes advances in technology are so fundamental that it’s hard for any one person to make a fortune from them.
Great advances in technology often result in vast increases of wealth. So as the AI boom continues, one obvious question is who will profit — and by how much. My view, which may be deflationary for entrepreneurs but good for consumers, is this: Relative to how much artificial intelligence changes the world, its early pioneers won’t get especially rich.
