Asus 8z debuts in India on Flipkart today. Here are the expected features

Asus, the Taiwan-based electronics major, has announced a new smartphone for India. Known as Asus 8z, the company claims it to be compact in size but big on performance. Asus 8z will be unveiled tomorrow (February 28) in an online launch. The smartphone will retail via Flipkart which has been its long-standing partner for online business. Asus does have Asus 8z and 8z Flip in its stable but it is believed that only 8z will make its way here tomorrow.

Asus planned 8z smartphone last year in August but could not launch it for the reasons better known to the company.

Asus planned 8z smartphone last year in August but could not launch it for the reasons better known to the company.

Asus has roped in Milind Soman for the 8z launch which hints that the smartphone is likely to get huge power back up. Traditionally also, Asus is known to pack its smartphones with heavy duty batteries. Apart from that, the Asus 8z will be a sweat-resistant phone. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Recently, Asus launched two new smartphones in India in the premium segment. Under the ROG series, the phones are known as Phone 5s and Phone 5s Pro. The two smartphones featured high end specifications such as 144Hz refresh rate.

Guessing the features, Asus 8z is expected to ship with Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset which will be a 5G supportive chipset. It is believed to run on Android 11 with its own skin on top of it.

For cameras, Asus 8z showcases dual rear lenses and probably a single lens for selfies. There are possibilities that Asus could use a Sony IMX sensor as the primary sensor. Asus 8z could use a 5,000mAh battery. The 8z could see a 6 inch (being compact) AMOLED display and a 120Hz refresh rate to say the least.

Asus would like to place the 8z in the mid-segment to compete with Realme, Xiaomi, Vivo and Oppo here in India. There could be two variants of 6GB and 8GB of Asus 8z.

