Asus newly launched the ‘compact’ 8z smartphone goes on sale today in India. The Asus 8z comes with features like 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, backed up by 1100 nits of brightness. The smartphone ships with a 12MP Sony IMX663 selfie camera and a 3.5mm audio jack for the plug-in headphones. The Taiwanese electronics major has brought the display size of 8z to 5.9 inch to make it a ‘compact’ smartphone.

Asus 8z will be available in 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage at ₹42,999. It will retail on Flipkart starting March 7 at 12 noon onwards. Asus 8z comes in Obsidian Black and Horizon Silver colours.

Asus 8z sports dual rear cameras. It has a 64MP Sony IMX686 main lens along with a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. It has a 12MP Sony IMX663 sensor for selfies.

The phone gets a 4,000mAh battery with a 30W charger. Asus 8z comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. It runs on Android 11 based on ZenUI 8.

Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Commercial PC and Smartphone, System Business Group, ASUS India said, “Today's consumers are more experience-oriented and they are constantly looking for a better experience on their day-to-day mobile devices. Our aim is to provide the best features and ease to our customers, through constant innovations. Our latest flagship ASUS 8Z is the ultimate compact android flagship, an ideal choice for the customers who lead an active lifestyle and are always on the go. ASUS 8Z is our embodiment of ‘Defy Ordinary’ for a device that is big on performance and compact in size. With its sleek and compact design coupled with powerful performance, ASUS 8Z provides the most convenient fulfilment options to our customers."

