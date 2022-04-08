Asus India Republic of Gamers (ROG) has strengthened its Zephyrus series with the launch of Zephyrus M16 2022 model. Powered by up to the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H CPU along with up to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080Ti graphics and up to 32GB of DDR5, the ROG Zephyrus M16 comes with a Pro 16-inch design for gaming. The product will go on sale from today and will be available online (ASUS e-shop/ Amazon/ Flipkart), and offline channels LFR (Croma/Reliance/Vijay Sales) at a starting price of ₹1,79,990.

The ROG Zephyrus M16 CPU and GPU is support for up to 48GB of dual-channel DDR5 4800MHz memory. It has a 94% screen-to-body ratio, QHD 165Hz display. The device comes with ROG Nebula Display with Pantone validation with color accuracy and 100% DCI-P3, 500 nits of brightness along with Dolby Vision support.

As all ROG launches this year, the Zephyrus M16 2022 also comes with a MUX Switch for optimal gaming performance to offer a competitive edge in the games that require high FPS.

Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, stated, “With every ROG launch we inch a step toward revolutionizing the gaming segment. The ROG Zephyrus M16 2022 edition is no exception as we further our journey to elevate the user experience making it more immersive, inclusive, and robust. With the new 12th Gen Intel Core H-series processors, we have leveraged our unmatched expertise in design and our deep understanding of the evolving needs of the PC gaming community to deliver ace mobile processors for gamers. We are confident that the newly launched ROG Zephyrus M16 will match the needs of gamers and customers constantly on the go."

