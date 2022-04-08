Asus expands Zephyrus series with ROG M16 2022 dedicated to gaming

Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, stated, “With every ROG launch we inch a step toward revolutionizing the gaming segment. The ROG Zephyrus M16 2022 edition is no exception as we further our journey to elevate the user experience making it more immersive, inclusive, and robust. With the new 12th Gen Intel Core H-series processors, we have leveraged our unmatched expertise in design and our deep understanding of the evolving needs of the PC gaming community to deliver ace mobile processors for gamers. We are confident that the newly launched ROG Zephyrus M16 will match the needs of gamers and customers constantly on the go."