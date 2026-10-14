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ASUS ExpertBook laptops get up to ₹21,000 off during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026

ASUS ExpertBook laptops are available at discounted prices during Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2026, with prices starting at 49,990 and discounts of up to 21,000. Buyers can also get bank offers of up to 10,000, no-cost EMI and exchange benefits on select models.

Pragya Singha Roy
Published14 Oct 2026, 04:24 PM IST
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ASUS India is offering discounts on ExpertBook business laptops during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale 2026.
ASUS India is offering discounts on ExpertBook business laptops during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale 2026.
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ASUS India has announced discounts on its ExpertBook business laptops during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale 2026, which began in October. The ExpertBook Ultra and ExpertBook P series, including the P1, P3, and P5 models, are all covered by the limited-period offer.

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The company says that prices for the models start at 49,990 and discounts of up to 21,000 are being offered on some models.

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The sale also includes additional bank discounts of up to 10,000, no-cost EMI for up to 12 months on selected models and exchange benefits of up to 15,000. ASUS is targeting professionals, startups, small businesses, and enterprises looking to upgrade their computing hardware for AI-powered performance, security and sustainability.

ASUS ExpertBook laptop deals during Flipkart sale

There are multiple configuration options for the ASUS ExpertBook P series at discounted prices. ExpertBook P1 is priced at 49,990 for some models, and ExpertBook P3 at 78,990. The ExpertBook P5 is priced from 92,990 for some models.

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Here are some of the highlighted deals announced by ASUS:

  • ASUS ExpertBook P1403CVA: 61,990, down from 81,990, for the 14-inch model with an Intel Core 3 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD.
  • ASUS ExpertBook P3406CCAP: 78,990, down from 94,990, for the 14-inch model with an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD.
  • ASUS ExpertBook P5405CAA: 179,990, down from 189,990, for the 14-inch model with an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD.

Price and discounts are subject to configuration. All other bank/exchange offers are subject to eligibility and the applicable terms on Flipkart.

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ASUS ExpertBook Ultra features and specifications

The ASUS ExpertBook Ultra is the top-of-the-line business notebook from ASUS. It is as light as 0.99 kg and has a 14-inch 3K Tandem OLED touchscreen display, the company said. Up to 64GB RAM and up to 2TB of PCIe Gen 5 SSD storage are available for selection.

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Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors power the laptop and enable AI workloads. ASUS also highlights its military-grade durability testing, enterprise security features, Wi-Fi 7 connectivity and a battery life of up to 26 hours.

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ExpertBook P series focuses on business productivity

The ExpertBook P series is available in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes and comes with configurations featuring Intel Core and Core Ultra processors. Users will receive upgradable DDR5 memory, solid-state storage, USB-C charging and enterprise security, depending on the model.

The series is said to have passed durability testing per MIL-STD-810H, according to ASUS. It also has AI ExpertMeet software that offers features such as real-time translation, meeting summaries, and AI-powered note-taking.

Customers can view the configurations and applicable offers on the respective ASUS ExpertBook product pages on Flipkart.

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About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More

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