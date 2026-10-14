ASUS ExpertBook laptops get up to ₹21,000 off during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026

ASUS India has announced discounts on its ExpertBook business laptops during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale 2026, which began in October. The ExpertBook Ultra and ExpertBook P series, including the P1, P3, and P5 models, are all covered by the limited-period offer.
The company says that prices for the models start at ₹49,990 and discounts of up to ₹21,000 are being offered on some models.
14% OFF
₹59990₹69990
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45% OFF
₹52400₹95000
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47% OFF
₹19990₹37990
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4% OFF
₹109999₹113999
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11% OFF
₹87970₹98990
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2% OFF
₹124990₹127990
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44% OFF
₹88990₹159990
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8% OFF
₹252000₹275000
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51% OFF
₹58990₹119990
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The sale also includes additional bank discounts of up to ₹10,000, no-cost EMI for up to 12 months on selected models and exchange benefits of up to ₹15,000. ASUS is targeting professionals, startups, small businesses, and enterprises looking to upgrade their computing hardware for AI-powered performance, security and sustainability.
There are multiple configuration options for the ASUS ExpertBook P series at discounted prices. ExpertBook P1 is priced at ₹49,990 for some models, and ExpertBook P3 at ₹78,990. The ExpertBook P5 is priced from ₹92,990 for some models.
Here are some of the highlighted deals announced by ASUS:
Price and discounts are subject to configuration. All other bank/exchange offers are subject to eligibility and the applicable terms on Flipkart.
The ASUS ExpertBook Ultra is the top-of-the-line business notebook from ASUS. It is as light as 0.99 kg and has a 14-inch 3K Tandem OLED touchscreen display, the company said. Up to 64GB RAM and up to 2TB of PCIe Gen 5 SSD storage are available for selection.
Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors power the laptop and enable AI workloads. ASUS also highlights its military-grade durability testing, enterprise security features, Wi-Fi 7 connectivity and a battery life of up to 26 hours.
The ExpertBook P series is available in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes and comes with configurations featuring Intel Core and Core Ultra processors. Users will receive upgradable DDR5 memory, solid-state storage, USB-C charging and enterprise security, depending on the model.
The series is said to have passed durability testing per MIL-STD-810H, according to ASUS. It also has AI ExpertMeet software that offers features such as real-time translation, meeting summaries, and AI-powered note-taking.
Customers can view the configurations and applicable offers on the respective ASUS ExpertBook product pages on Flipkart.