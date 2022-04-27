Asus launches BR1100 series laptops for students. Check price and features

Asus launches BR1100 series laptops for students. Check price and features1 min read . 01:08 PM IST
- The Asus BR1100 laptops feature Intel N4500 dual-core processor
Asus has today launched the Asus BR1100 series laptops for student’s needs. The Windows 11-ready laptop series is available in 11.6-inch clamshell form (BR1100CKA) and a convertible design that flips to become a 11.6-inch multi-touch tablet (BR1100FKA) with a claimed 10 hour battery life.
The new Asus BR1100 laptops feature Intel N4500 dual-core processor along with 128GB NVMe SSD that’s user upgradable up to 2TB. The Asus BR1100 series laptops are also built to the latest military-grade standard with protective features including an all-around rubber bumper, spill-resistant keyboard and hinges that are tested for up to 30,000 open and close lifecycles.
The laptops also support for AI-powered noise-cancelling technology and 3DNR HD camera. The Asus BR1100 Flip features an additional 13MP auto-focus enabled camera once the display is flipped over.
The Asus BR1100 series features a safe 11.6-inch HD display certified by TUV Rheinland for low blue-light emissions. The series also features full-size ports such as USB-C, HDMI and a gigabit speed enabled RJ-45 ports. The BR1100 series packs a 3-cell 42Wh battery can give up to 10-hour battery life on a single charge, claims Asus.
The BR1100 has the latest 3.2 Gen 2 USB Type-C (USB-C) port — with support for high-speed data transfers and USB Power Delivery — along with a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, an HDMI, and a gigabit ethernet enabled RJ-45 port as well.
Pricing & Availability
Asus BR1100CKA is priced at ₹ 24,999 and the BR1100FKA (Touch Variant) is priced at ₹ 29,999 both the variants will be available from 12:00 noon on April 27 on Flipkart, Amazon and Asus eStore.