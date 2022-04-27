Asus launches BR1100 series laptops for students. Check price and features

The new Asus BR1100 laptops feature Intel N4500 dual-core processor along with 128GB NVMe SSD that’s user upgradable up to 2TB. The Asus BR1100 series laptops are also built to the latest military-grade standard with protective features including an all-around rubber bumper, spill-resistant keyboard and hinges that are tested for up to 30,000 open and close lifecycles.