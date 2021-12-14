Taiwanese tech giant, Asus , has today announced the expansion of its consumer PC lineup with the launch of India’s first ProArt series laptops targeted for content creators and consumers with the creative purposes. The ProArt series feature industry-first innovations in the form of Asus Dial and a touchpad that can support the stylus.

Along with the flagship ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED, Asus has also launched a series of VivoBook across AMD/ Intel and 14inch/ 16inch variant – VivoBook Pro 14 and VivoBook Pro 15 OLED, VivoBook Pro 14X OLED, and VivoBook Pro 16X OLED.

View Full Image Asus VivoBook

The product pricing starts from ₹75,000 and will be sold across online (Asus e-shop/ Amazon/ Flipkart) and offline (Asus exclusive stores/ROG Stores/Croma/Vijay Sales/Reliance Digital) channels starting today. The ProArt Studiobook range will be available from January.

In addition to the creator series PCs, Asus has also announced Asus ProArt Lab, a dedicated program for emerging and established creators across the industry to come together, share and learn from one another. Asus ProArt Lab will go live with its first session on December 22.

The new ProArt laptops feature processors from both Intel and AMD, along with NVIDIA Studio and RTX graphics for better compatibility.

ProArt is the fusion of Pro and Art, created by creators, for creators that will kindle the creative flame, capturing the sparks of one’s inspiration, to let you create the uncreated. ASUS has worked with the best creators across the globe to make the best creators’ notebooks in the ProArt series, while the lab inspires to rightful learn from the best in the industry to build a future in the industry.

Leon Yu, Regional Director, System Business Group, Asus India & South Asia, said, “We have designed and curated a program for budding content creators to learn from the best in the Industry. With the Asus ProArt Lab, we are bullish to create success among the creators’ community through our new ProArt product line-up. India is an important market for us and we will continue to introduce innovation designed to meet the emerging needs of the Indian community."

