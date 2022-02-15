Asus has today launched its new smartphone under the ROG series . The Taiwanese electronics major, Asus, unveiled two new smartphones, ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro. The two smartphones will go on sale starting February 18 on Flipkart .

Display

The Asus ROG Phone 5s series gets a 6.78 inch AMOLED display and 144Hz refresh rate. These are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. Both the phones have 800 nits of peak brightness and come with features like HDR10+ and always-on-display.

Processor

Asus has packed these phones with 5nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core SoC coupled with a minimum of 8GB RAM and going up to 18GB for the ROG Phone 5s Pro. The smartphones run on Android 11 on top of ROG UI.

Battery

Asus is known to pack its phones with large capacity battery. ROG Phone 5s series get a 6,000mAh battery along with a 30W charger in the box.

Cameras

ROG Phone 5s and Pro feature 64MP triple lens setup accompanied by a 13MP sensor and a 5MP shooter. Both would get a 24MP selfie camera.

Price

The ROG Phone 5s in 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage will be available at ₹49,999. The 12GB/256 GB variant will be available at ₹57,999 and the ROG Phone 5s Pro in the 18GB RAM and 512GB ROM will be available at ₹79,999 respectively.

Asus ROG Phone 5s is being offered in Black and White colour options. The ROG Phone 5s Pro comes in Black colour.

