Asus ROG Phone 5s and Phone 5s Pro launch today. Expected features, price

Asus will be unveiling its new smartphone under the ROG domain today noon in India. The Taiwanese electronics major will be launching two new smartphones, ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro and chances are that these phones might retail on Flipkart as is the case with Asus traditionally. Although these smartphones were launched last year in other foreign markets but now they are coming to India, probably in the mid-segment.

In terms of features, Asus Phones 5s and Pro are likely to get AMOLED display and a minimum of 120Hz refresh rate. The ROG Phone 5s Pro could also get 144Hz refresh rate as well. These phones will be launched via its social media channels.

In terms of features, Asus Phones 5s and Pro are likely to get AMOLED display and a minimum of 120Hz refresh rate. The ROG Phone 5s Pro could also get 144Hz refresh rate as well. These phones will be launched via its social media channels.

Asus is known to produce hardcore gaming smartphones under the ROG series and the extension today seems to cement its position in the below 30k category because the pure ROG phones fit into premium category.

Asus has been missing from the smartphone scenes and has only reduced itself to one-phone-per-year pattern and focusing heavily on laptops.

The Asus ROG Phone 5s might see a 6.7 inch AMOLED display and a minimum of 120Hz refresh rate. These are likely to get Corning Victus protection for its glass design.

Asus is expected to pack these phones with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC coupled with a minimum of 8GB RAM and probably going up to 18GB for the ROG Phone 5s Pro.

Asus is known to pack its phones with large capacity battery. So we expect the ROG Phone 5s to get a 5,000mAh battery and the ROG Phone 5s Pro might get a 6,000mAh battery along with a 65W charger in the box.

For optics, ROG Phone 5s and Pro are likely to feature with 64MP triple lens setup accompanied by a 13MP sensor and a 5MP shooter. Both would get a 25MP selfie camera.

Asus would love to keep the ROG Phone 5s below 30k and the ROG Phone 5s Pro might breach the 30k price barrier and land into premium segment.

