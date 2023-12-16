Asus has officially announced that the upcoming ROG Phone 8 series, featuring Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, is set to be revealed at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 on January 9. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prior to the official unveiling, leaked renders and comprehensive specifications of the Asus ROG Phone 8 and ROG Phone 8 Pro have surfaced online. The devices are expected to feature a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display and house substantial 5,500mAh battery units. It has been officially confirmed that the Asus ROG Phone 8 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

According to information from Windows Report, purported renders and specifications of the Asus ROG Phone 8 and ROG Phone 8 Pro have been disclosed. The leaked images reveal a boxy design and a hole punch display with minimal bezels, suggesting a design continuity with the ROG Phone 7 series. The back of the devices showcases a vertically arranged square-shaped camera setup, accompanied by a ROG logo featuring RGB lights. The handsets are anticipated to be available in rebel grey color options. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per s report by Gadgets 360, the Asus ROG Phone 8 series is reportedly set to be equipped with Android 14, featuring the ROG UI, and is expected to boast a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The display of the ROG Phone 8 Pro is rumored to offer a refresh rate of up to 165Hz and support HDR10.

While the leak indicates the use of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC in the upcoming gaming phones, Asus has already officially confirmed this detail. In terms of specifications, the standard model is rumored to include up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, while the Pro variant may offer options with 16GB and 24GB of RAM, along with storage capacities ranging from 512GB to 1TB.

The report adds that the Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro is expected to feature a triple rear camera system, consisting of a main 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor, a 13MP ultrawide sensor, and a third 32MP camera equipped with 3X optical zoom. Additionally, it is rumored to incorporate a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.