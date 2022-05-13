Taiwanese tech giant, Asus, has launched the Zenbook 14X OLED Space edition, as they commemorate the 25th anniversary of the first Asus laptop sent into space in India. ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition is designed for young professionals, tech-savvy, trendsetters, storytellers, space, and science enthusiasts.

Asus also unveiled ZenBook 14 OLED - the flagship model for 2022 along with the new VivoBook S series - VivoBook S14/15 OLED. The ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition is powered by the 12th Generation Intel Core H-series gaming-grade processors.

ASUS ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition features the exclusive ZenVision display, a fully customizable 3.5 inch OLED panel that is inspired by a datasheet of a spaceship.

The product pricing for ZenBook 14X OLED Space edition starts from ₹114,990, ZenBook 14 OLED (UX 3402) - ₹89,990, and VivoBook S Series ₹74,990 will be sold online (ASUS e-shop/ Amazon/ Flipkart) and offline (ASUS Exclusive Stores/ ROG Stores/Croma/Vijay Sales/Reliance Digital).

25 years ago, the Asus P6300 laptop spent 600 days in orbit on the famous MIR space station, the first continuously inhabited long-term research station in space. While the Asus laptop was on board, MIR faced power outages and fires, but the laptop lasted the entire mission without defect. Asus has designed this special Space Edition Zenbook to commemorate the past, and celebrate the future.

Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said, “At ASUS, we are constantly striving to design products that are not only functional but also provide our customers with a unique user experience. We are happy to partner with Intel to celebrate the Silver Jubilee of our innovation with the new Zenbook Space Edition and are thrilled to bring our vision of the modern-day laptop to life. Our newest addition to our already extensive line of products will keep the ASUS promise of empowering everyone with superior quality technology. Additionally, we are also delighted to introduce our latest ZenBook series and extend our mainstream Notebook line up with VivoBook S series 14/15 OLED."