Asus Space Edition Zenbook 14X OLED revealed with other laptops. Details

Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said, “At ASUS, we are constantly striving to design products that are not only functional but also provide our customers with a unique user experience. We are happy to partner with Intel to celebrate the Silver Jubilee of our innovation with the new Zenbook Space Edition and are thrilled to bring our vision of the modern-day laptop to life. Our newest addition to our already extensive line of products will keep the ASUS promise of empowering everyone with superior quality technology. Additionally, we are also delighted to introduce our latest ZenBook series and extend our mainstream Notebook line up with VivoBook S series 14/15 OLED."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}