Asus’s Republic of Gamers ( ROG ) has today refreshed its product lineup with the launch of new laptops featuring the latest 12th Gen Intel Core H-series processors and the latest AMD Ryzen 6000 Series mobile processors in India. Designed for the gaming experience, productivity, the new range of laptops include ROG Strix Scar 15/17, ROG Strix G15/17, Asus TUF F15/17, and TUF A15/17.

The flagship Strix Scar 15 and Scar 17 come equipped with an Intel Core i9-12900H CPU, up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU with MUX Switch, and DDR5 RAM. The dedicated MUX Switch helps reduce latency and further increase performance.

It offers QHD 240Hz display, Dolby Vision HDR, and Adaptive Sync. Strix Scar comes with customizable Armour Caps and RGB lighting. The laptop supports USB Type-C charging.

The ROG Strix G15 and Strix G17 incorporate AMD Rembrandt up to R9-6900HX along with up to NVIDIA RTX 3070Ti.

The Strix G15/17 are include ROG Intelligent Cooling for thermal management. Moreover, the inclusion of Mux Switch is an added boon for optimal gaming performance.

In addition to the Strix range, Asus ROG also introduced refreshed TUF F15/17 offering 12th Gen Core i7-12700H CPU along with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU.

The new F15 and F17 are equipped with real-time Ray Tracing and AI DLSS. The new TUF laptops also have an included MUX switch. With up to 300Hz FHD panel and adaptive-sync, the display’s refresh rate synchronizes with the GPU’s output to reduce lag and produce ultra-smooth immersive gameplay.

Additionally, the dual speakers now feature Dolby Atmos support and Hi-Res Audio certification. The TUF Gaming F15/F17 laptops come with a 90Wh battery.

Another addition to the TUF family is the new TUF A15/17 with military-grade durability. It comes equipped with AMD’s Ryzen 7 6800H processor and with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU.

The Adaptive-Sync, allows one to keep up with either a QHD 165Hz or FHD 300Hz panel. It also features the MUX Switch that can reduce latency and boost performance.

The TUF Gaming chassis has been redesigned for 2022 and houses a large touchpad with anime-inspired accents and four-way indicators to allow at a glance monitoring of key system information. The machine is armed to handle a high-power CPU with a pair of 84-blade Arc Flow Fans.

Moreover, the 90Wh battery paired with the power-efficient AMD processor provides up to 12.5 hours of web browsing and up to 12 hours of video playback.

Price and Availability

These laptops are available across Amazon, Flipkart, company's website, and other offline channels.

The Asus ROG TUF 17 and 15 inches laptops start at ₹1.09 lakh and goes up till ₹1.35 lakh. It will be available starting April 3.

The Strix series starts at ₹1.02 lakh and goes till ₹1.06 lakh. The ROG Strix Scar 17 inch comes at ₹2.59 lakh while the 15 inch is priced at ₹2.64 lakh. These are available for purchase already.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.