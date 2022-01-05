Asus Republic of Gamers ( ROG ) announced new gaming laptops, tablet today at the CES 2022 . Asus ROG 2022 range comes with a new operating system, new CPUs from Intel and AMD, GPUs from AMD and NVIDIA, as well as a new form factor. ROG also announced new accessories in the Archer series of gear bags and a new update to the free ROG Citadel XV digital experience, where all the new products are available to gamers to explore.

ROG Strix Scar and Strix G

The new ROG Strix Scar is for esports enthusiasts with Windows 11 Pro, a high-refresh rate, and ROG Intelligent Cooling with Liquid Metal Conductonaut Extreme. Sporting up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti laptop GPU at 150W with Dynamic Boost, the Strix Scar is designed for high-refresh gaming.

The Strix Scar is available in 15-inch and 17-inch models, with the 15-inch offering three IPS-level display choices: QHD 240Hz, Full HD 300Hz, and QHD 165Hz. The 17-inch Scar offers QHD 240Hz or Full HD 360Hz.

The new ROG Strix G15 and G17 are powered by up to an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti laptop GPU at 150W with Dynamic Boost for similarly high-end horsepower. The G15 offers Full HD 300Hz and QHD 165Hz display options, while the G17 offers Full HD 360Hz and QHD 240hz for competitive gaming.

All Strix models are equipped with a quad-speaker design and Dolby Atmos, noise cancelation filters. In addition, Strix models come with a 90Wh battery, plus 100W Type-C charging for on-the-go usage.

ROG Zephyrus G14, G15, and M16

The new G14 comes with Windows 11 onboard, an AMD Ryzen 9 Series processor and AMD Radeon RX 6000S Series mobile graphics with a MUX Switch for the framerates while DDR5 RAM and a 1TB PCIe SSD enable responsive multitasking across the system.

The G14 is also one of the first ROG laptops to feature ROG’s brand-new Nebula display, which offers 120Hz at QHD with 500nits of peak brightness with Dolby Vision.

ROG Zephyrus Duo 16

The 2022 ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 is a dual-display laptop. The ScreenPad Plus adds a secondary screen for extra productivity. The ScreenPad Plus rises up and slides back to meet the primary display as the laptop opens. This Windows 11 machine is powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX CPU and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti laptop GPU at 150W with Dynamic Boost.

ROG Flow Z13, X13, and XG Mobile

With Windows 11, up to a 14-core Intel Core i9-12900H, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti laptop GPU, and 5200MHz LPDDR5 memory, this tablet packs comes in ultra-thin and light chassis.

The Flow Z13 features two display options: a 4K 60Hz display with Full HD 120Hz screen.

ROG Strix GT15 Gaming Desktop

The ROG Strix GT15 has been updated for 2022 with the latest hardware from Intel and NVIDIA. Available in multiple configurations up to an Intel Core i7-12700KF, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080, and 64GB DDR4-3200 RAM, the GT15 delivers high framerates and is for multitasking.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.