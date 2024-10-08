At a Brooklyn warehouse, robots are reshaping the grocery-delivery business

Robots are coming to compete with your neighborhood grocery store. And the company behind this technology says shoppers will save nearly one-third on their grocery bills.

The pilot program for this project is unfolding inside a small warehouse in Brooklyn, N.Y. Robotic arms pluck plastic bins filled with groceries and deliver them to dozens of robots on the ground. The robots send the items to workers, who pack them into grocery bags before handing them off to Uber drivers for delivery. The machine can assemble 50-item orders in six to eight minutes.

It is the first location in New York City in more than 20 years for discount grocery chain Save A Lot, which doesn’t have any current plans to open a traditional grocery store in New York City.

The facility starts taking orders this week and will save shoppers time and money, said Curt Avallone, co-chief executive of Fabric, an Israeli company that has developed the technology.

Grocery prices will be about 30% lower than those sold at a traditional supermarket thanks to the automation, he said.

Avallone also said that the groceries can be delivered in as little as half an hour to Brooklyn customers within an 8-mile radius. That would be a big improvement over most supermarkets, which promise delivery in windows of four hours or more, he said.

The new automated micro-fulfillment center in Brooklyn is part of a movement to reinvent grocery delivery with robotics, making it faster and cheaper for consumers and companies.

Wringing profits from online orders is challenging for all retailers, but it is especially hard for grocery e-commerce. The industry contends with thin profit margins and the complexity of assembling and delivering a wide variety of often perishable items: bananas bruise, milk spoils, ice cream melts.

Even fulfilling online orders for boxed or canned goods is time and labor-intensive.

“You’ve got people walking around with cans of soup, putting them on the shelf and then the next day you pay a different set of people walking around to take it off the shelf and put it into a box," said Marshall Fisher, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School. “It’s not hard to see how it doubles labor costs."

Online grocery shopping has surged since the pandemic but still accounted for just 10% of total grocery sales in 2023, according to management consulting firm Bain & Co.

Customers’ growing interest in online grocery shopping, however, has compelled large grocery chains to search for cost-effective approaches.

Some grocers, such as Trader Joe’s, are avoiding online entirely. Others, such as Wegmans, partner with third-party companies like Instacart and charge higher prices for items bought online.

Walmart, the nation’s largest grocer, is building mini-warehouses next to existing stores and stocking them with dozens of its bestselling items. Robots help assemble the orders for pickup or delivery, while workers manually collect the remaining items from the store.

Save A Lot, which operates 750 stores across the U.S., uses the third-party delivery services Instacart, Uber Eats and DoorDash to deliver online orders from about two-thirds of its stores.

The grocer’s partnership with Fabric in Brooklyn is its first experiment with robotic-powered fulfillment of online orders, said Bill Mayo, chief operating officer of Save A Lot. Two more fulfillment centers are planned for New York City and Dallas.

As a licensee of Save A Lot, Fabric leased the warehouse, owns all the technology and purchases the groceries from the retailer.

Avallone said his facility solves some issues that have tripped up previous grocery delivery services and kept costs higher for shoppers. Save A Lot offers only a limited assortment, one type of wheat bread instead of 20, for example.

That means consumers have fewer choices. But it also allows for a smaller, less expensive real-estate footprint. The technical operations in Brooklyn are monitored from a command center in Tel Aviv, meaning Fabric doesn’t need to have a high-paid technology specialist on site. The result is lower grocery prices, Avallone says.

The entire fulfillment center is staffed by 10 people across two shifts, with workers largely responsible for loading groceries into the machine or customers’ grocery bags.

While smaller than many other grocers, Save A Lot stores still typically need at least 12,000-square-feet of space for a traditional grocery store. It would likely cost several million dollars and take at least two years to open one in Brooklyn, Mayo said.

The 4,000-square-foot micro-fulfillment center, by contrast, cost $1 million and was built in four months.

Online retailers often struggle to acquire new customers in markets where they don’t have a bricks-and-mortar presence, but Mayo said Save A Lot plans to use digital marketing and its partnership with Uber to get the word out.

“We feel once customers experience the service and the quality and the pricing and the affordability, that they will want to come back," he said.