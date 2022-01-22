AT&T and the Netflix streaming crack-up

Oh well, it seems truer than ever that the real reason for unraveling the tie-up was AT&T’s unwillingness to resolve a corporate governance conundrum. It could not make the necessary investments in both its telecom and its Hollywood properties while continuing to pay the large dividend that a certain class of AT&T shareholder had to come to expect. Fifty years of Nobel Prize-winning financial economics provides an answer: So what? Cut the dividend and AT&T will attract new shareholders who value its growth opportunities. But it’s hard also to escape a suspicion that AT&T management recognized that new investors would want new managers for new opportunities, not a bunch of telecom veterans. In short, AT&T is proceeding with its chaotic unmerger so AT&T can go back to being a company that the market will let AT&T’s current leaders keep running.