AT&T, T-Mobile offer free iPhone 15 in hunt for subscriber growth

AT&T, T-Mobile offer free iPhone 15 in hunt for subscriber growth1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 02:31 AM IST
The companies are offering the models at no cost, or with $1,000 discounts and even free annual upgrades
Top US wireless companies including AT&T Inc., T-Mobile US Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc have announced free iPhone promotions following the introduction of new models including iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro by Apple on Tuesday, reported Bloomberg.
