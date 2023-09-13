Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Technology / AT&T, T-Mobile offer free iPhone 15 in hunt for subscriber growth

AT&T, T-Mobile offer free iPhone 15 in hunt for subscriber growth

1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 02:31 AM IST Livemint

The companies are offering the models at no cost, or with $1,000 discounts and even free annual upgrades

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models feature a titanium chassis that is not only lighter but also more durable, with a brushed effect that minimizes fingerprint smudges.

Top US wireless companies including AT&T Inc., T-Mobile US Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc have announced free iPhone promotions following the introduction of new models including iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro by Apple on Tuesday, reported Bloomberg.

The companies are offering the models at no cost, or with $1,000 discounts and even free annual upgrades. Dish Network Corp, which owns Boost Mobile, is new entry into the list; the company is also offering promotions for the first time, the report said.

The promotion intensity of the wireless companies is not only testing how much the carriers are willing to bear the burnt in the hunt for the subscriber growth but urgency of the sales push going into the holiday season.

After Covid-19 pandemic, the growth of these firms have slowed dramatically in recent years, especially from the phone-buying frenzy.

This year, AT&T is giving away the iPhone 15 to new and existing customers. The company is offering a $1,000 toward the iPhone 15 Pro. Both the offerings require one of AT&T’s unlimited data plans and an eligible trade in, the report said.

T-Mobile is offering a free iPhone 15 Pro or $1,000 toward any iPhone 15 model. The deal is for both, existing and new customers taking its top tier Go5G plans and requires an eligible trade in.

Dish Network is offering the iPhone 15 in a $60 a month Boost Infinite “membership" plan. The promotion promises customers a free iPhone upgrade every year along with an unlimited data plan if use reaches 30 gigabytes. The company is also providing $1,000 toward more expensive iPhones.

Verizon said it planned to announce its iPhone 15 promotion after the Apple event.

Carriers have seen a slowdown in mobile phone subscriber gains as the industry cooled down after Covid-19 pandemic.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 13 Sep 2023, 02:31 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.