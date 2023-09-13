AT&T, T-Mobile offer free iPhone 15 in hunt for subscriber growth

The companies are offering the models at no cost, or with $1,000 discounts and even free annual upgrades

Top US wireless companies including AT&T Inc., T-Mobile US Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc have announced free iPhone promotions following the introduction of new models including iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro by Apple on Tuesday, reported Bloomberg.

The companies are offering the models at no cost, or with $1,000 discounts and even free annual upgrades. Dish Network Corp, which owns Boost Mobile, is new entry into the list; the company is also offering promotions for the first time, the report said.

The promotion intensity of the wireless companies is not only testing how much the carriers are willing to bear the burnt in the hunt for the subscriber growth but urgency of the sales push going into the holiday season.

After Covid-19 pandemic, the growth of these firms have slowed dramatically in recent years, especially from the phone-buying frenzy.

This year, AT&T is giving away the iPhone 15 to new and existing customers. The company is offering a $1,000 toward the iPhone 15 Pro. Both the offerings require one of AT&T’s unlimited data plans and an eligible trade in, the report said.

T-Mobile is offering a free iPhone 15 Pro or $1,000 toward any iPhone 15 model. The deal is for both, existing and new customers taking its top tier Go5G plans and requires an eligible trade in.

Dish Network is offering the iPhone 15 in a $60 a month Boost Infinite “membership" plan. The promotion promises customers a free iPhone upgrade every year along with an unlimited data plan if use reaches 30 gigabytes. The company is also providing $1,000 toward more expensive iPhones.

Verizon said it planned to announce its iPhone 15 promotion after the Apple event.

Carriers have seen a slowdown in mobile phone subscriber gains as the industry cooled down after Covid-19 pandemic.