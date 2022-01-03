Audi , the German luxury manufacturer, has today announced a 101% growth compared to the last year and witnessed a healthy sales figure of 3,293 retail units. The uptick was propelled by the five electric cars – the Audi e-tron 50, Audi e-tron 55, Audi e-tron Sportback 55, Audi e-tron GT, Audi RS e-tron GT and the petrol powered Q-range along with A-sedans. The Audi A4, Audi A6, Audi Q2, Audi Q5 and Audi Q8 remain volume sellers for the brand. The RS and S performance cars continued strong demand and a good order bank for 2022.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “We are very happy with our performance in 2021 despite hitting roadblocks posed by the unfortunate second wave of the pandemic and other global issue like semi-conductor, commodity prices, shipment challenges, etc. At over 101%, our sales has more than doubled compared to the last year. 2021 was a big year for us with nine new models launched, marking our entry into the Indian EV market with five electric car launches."

“We are currently the only brand to have five electric cars on offer. Products like the Audi Q8, Audi A4, Audi A6 and our RS models continued their strong performance and we have a good order bank already for start of 2022. On the retail front – not only we opened new cars showroom and workshops but also doubled our pre-owned car facilities in 2021," said Dhillon.

Dhillon added, “2022 is going to be another power-packed year for Audi India. We will continue to focus on our Strategy 2025 that focuses on Customer Centricity, Digitalization, Products and Network. With our promising portfolio of volume, performance and electric cars, we will continue to redefine luxury for our customers. We will have our full-strength of our models back in the country and are confident of a strong performance in the months ahead."

Audi India has stepped closer to its goal to emerge as a sustainable and profitable brand. With customers at the heart of every manoeuvre, Audi India will continue its strong focus on Strategy 2025.

Audi India's current lineup of products include: Audi A4, Audi A6, Audi A8 L, Audi Q2, Audi Q5, Audi Q8, Audi S5 Sportback, Audi RS 5 Sportback, Audi RS 7, Audi RS Q8, Audi e-tron 50, Audi etron 55, Audi e-tron Sportback 55, Audi e-tron GT and Audi RS e-tron GT.

