Audi registers 101% growth in 2021 riding on its electric car range in India

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “We are very happy with our performance in 2021 despite hitting roadblocks posed by the unfortunate second wave of the pandemic and other global issue like semi-conductor, commodity prices, shipment challenges, etc. At over 101%, our sales has more than doubled compared to the last year. 2021 was a big year for us with nine new models launched, marking our entry into the Indian EV market with five electric car launches."