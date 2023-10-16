Australia Proposing Tighter Regulation of Crypto Platforms

The Australian government released a proposal recommending that digital-asset platforms are made subject to existing laws covering other financial-services providers.

SYDNEY—Australia’s government is proposing tighter regulation of cryptocurrency trading platforms, including tougher oversight of customer funds. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The government on Monday released a proposal recommending that digital-asset platforms are made subject to existing laws covering other financial-services providers. Platform operators would require a financial-services license, while funds would be continuously monitored and routinely audited, according to the paper.

“Government is acting methodically to ensure that consumers are adequately protected and innovation can flourish," Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers said in a statement. The proposals are consistent with those in other jurisdictions, he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Crypto exchange FTX held 218.6 million Australian dollars (US$137.7 million) in funds from 24,656 local customers at the time of its collapse in November 2022, according to local bankruptcy administrator KordaMentha.

FTX held an Australian Financial Services license. Regulators suspended it in November.

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is on trial in the U.S., where prosecutors allege that he stole billions of dollars from customers, using the funds to enrich himself, fund venture investments and make campaign contributions to politicians. Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to all charges. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

