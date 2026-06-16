Mint Explainer | Can connected cars help India cut road fatalities?

India has opened up airwaves to allow cars to communicate directly with each other. This technology can help vehicles share safety warnings in real time, such as alerts about sudden braking, accidents or other dangers on the road. But how much difference can it make on India's roads and how can it reduce accidents? Mint explains
Why is vehicle connectivity technology important for India?
The technology that facilitates direct communication between vehicles is critical for India, which faces a severe road safety crisis. According to official figures, India recorded 487,705 accidents and 177,177 fatalities from road accidents in 2024.
Auto industry and tech companies point out that since a vast majority of these accidents are caused by human error, such vehicle connectivity technologies can provide proactive, pre-crash interventions to mitigate these issues. Think tanks like the Broadband India Forum (BIF), which also represents big tech companies, emphasize that reducing accidents through such technology-enabled prevention mechanisms can generate substantial economic as well as societal benefits. It estimates the financial burden of road accidents at 3.14% of the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP).