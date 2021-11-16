AVerMedia has launched an external capture card that allows users to capture 4K sources at 60 frames per second called Live Streamer CAP 4K - BU113. It is specifically aimed at creators who want to use the camera as a webcam. The capture card is compatible with live streaming software and video conferencing applications such as RECentral, OBS, streamlabs, Xsplit, Discord, VMix, Zoom, Teams, Skype etc. AVerMedia Live Streamer CAP 4K - BU113 capture card comes at ₹23,000 available on Amazon. It is compatible with both Windows and macOS operating systems.

Capturing 4K video streams at 60 frames per second in real time and with extremely low latency, the new AVerMedia Live Streamer CAP 4K capture card can be used by creators and professionals to take advantage of the camera. Content creators will also be able to use advanced functions capable of automatically framing a group or a person, using the supplied software, CamEngine.

The capture card comes with features like ePTZ framing, which supports AI face detection with subject tracking and zoom up to 6 preset settings. The small plug-in card has dimensions of 94.2 x 45.4 x 16 mm and weighs only 44.5 grams. Additionally, the product comes with a Live Streamer CAP 4K capture card, USB Type-C & Type-A cable and a quick guide.

"We are extremely excited to announce our new 4K capture card in the Indian market. It is specially crafted for an individual as well as for professional video creators who demand high quality videos," said Michael Kuo, CEO at AVerMedia Technologies. “The Live Streamer app can also be used with the BU113 for live broadcast. The app allows users to stream and share content to their audience directly from an android mobile phone."

