AVerMedia launches external capture card for content creators. See details

AVerMedia has launched an external capture card that allows users to capture 4K sources at 60 frames per second called Live Streamer CAP 4K - BU113. It is specifically aimed at creators who want to use the camera as a webcam. The capture card is compatible with live streaming software and video conferencing applications such as RECentral, OBS, streamlabs, Xsplit, Discord, VMix, Zoom, Teams, Skype etc. AVerMedia Live Streamer CAP 4K - BU113 capture card comes at ₹23,000 available on Amazon. It is compatible with both Windows and macOS operating systems.

Capturing 4K video streams at 60 frames per second in real time and with extremely low latency, the new AVerMedia Live Streamer CAP 4K capture card can be used by creators and professionals to take advantage of the camera. Content creators will also be able to use advanced functions capable of automatically framing a group or a person, using the supplied software, CamEngine.

Capturing 4K video streams at 60 frames per second in real time and with extremely low latency, the new AVerMedia Live Streamer CAP 4K capture card can be used by creators and professionals to take advantage of the camera. Content creators will also be able to use advanced functions capable of automatically framing a group or a person, using the supplied software, CamEngine. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

The capture card comes with features like ePTZ framing, which supports AI face detection with subject tracking and zoom up to 6 preset settings. The small plug-in card has dimensions of 94.2 x 45.4 x 16 mm and weighs only 44.5 grams. Additionally, the product comes with a Live Streamer CAP 4K capture card, USB Type-C & Type-A cable and a quick guide.

