Axis and ICICI vs SBI: How Flipkart and Amazon are shaping India’s banking partnerships for 10% festive discounts

For India’s festive shoppers, the final price of a smartphone, television or laptop may depend on more than the discount displayed on the product page. This year, the bank card in a customer’s wallet could determine whether they unlock another 10% saving at checkout.

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As Flipkart and Amazon gear up for their October festive sales, the two e-commerce rivals are highlighting different banking partners for their headline instant-discount offers.

Flipkart’s Big Billion Days is associated with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank card offers, while Amazon’s Great Indian Festival is offering a 10% instant discount on eligible SBI Credit and Debit Card transactions and EMI purchases.

Flipkart leans on Axis and ICICI Flipkart’s Big Billion Days 2026 is scheduled to begin with early access on October 8, followed by the main sale from October 9. Select Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cardholders are expected to receive instant discounts during the event.

The banking relationship is significant because card discounts have become a regular part of Flipkart’s biggest sales. Instead of relying solely on product markdowns, the platform can use bank-funded or bank-linked offers to make the checkout price more attractive.

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For shoppers, the calculation is simple. A 10% discount on an eligible ₹50,000 purchase can mean savings of up to ₹5,000, subject to the applicable offer cap, minimum transaction value and other conditions.

Axis Bank also has a deeper connection with Flipkart through the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, making the bank an important part of Flipkart’s wider payments and rewards ecosystem.

Amazon puts SBI at the centre Amazon has taken a clearer position for its October festive sale.

The Great Indian Festival 2026 begins on October 8, and Amazon says customers can get a 10% instant discount with SBI Credit and Debit Cards, as well as eligible EMI transactions. Amazon is already promoting early deals ahead of the main event.

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That makes SBI the key bank partner behind Amazon’s headline 10% instant-saving proposition this festive season.

For Amazon customers planning expensive festive purchases, the SBI offer could therefore become an important part of the final checkout calculation.

What about Amazon Pay ICICI? There is an important distinction here.

Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card is not the card offering the headline 10% instant discount for the 2026 Great Indian Festival. That offer is specifically linked to eligible SBI Credit and Debit Card transactions and EMI purchases. Instead, Amazon Pay ICICI continues to give customers cashback on Amazon purchases.

Amazon says Prime members using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card earn unlimited 5% cashback on Amazon purchases, while non-Prime members earn 3% cashback. The card also comes with welcome rewards of up to ₹2,500 and no joining or annual fees, according to Amazon.

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This means the Amazon-ICICI partnership still gives cardholders a separate route to savings during the festive season.

For banks, festive sales provide an opportunity to increase card spending, acquire customers and push credit-card or EMI products. And for shoppers, the biggest discount banner may not necessarily give you the lowest final price.

Before placing an order, consumers need to check the eligible bank, card type, minimum purchase requirement, maximum discount, EMI conditions and whether the offer can be combined with other promotions.

Disclaimer: Bank offers, discounts, cashback, eligibility criteria and terms mentioned in this article are subject to change and may vary by card, transaction value, product category and other applicable conditions. Readers should check the latest terms on the respective bank and e-commerce platform websites before making a purchase.

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About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X