Bad Haircut? A Hot Chinese App Is Giving Americans Blunt Advice
Sha Hua , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 24 Mar 2024, 05:47 PM IST
SummaryXiaohongshu, a mix of Instagram and Reddit, is a destination for personal-style suggestions.
Young Americans, fed up with U.S. social media and its fake compliments and flagrant insults, are looking for something revolutionary: honest but civil feedback. And they’re turning to a Chinese app for it.
