Battery, memory, and audio still relevant ask for smartphone buyers

Among the top 5 parameters, Audio stands out distinct in terms of users looking for the technology behind its enhancement. This makes the awareness of the technology providers in the audio space high across these 5 parameters. Within audio enhancement technology providers, Dolby leads the recall as well as in impact on the positive ratings that the users rank their smartphones with. Close to 70% of the 5- and 4-star ratings within audio, are attributed to the presence of Dolby technology in these smartphones by the users. This makes Dolby, not only a high awareness and recall technology provider within audio, but across the component and technology makers for smartphones. Other than Dolby, Qualcomm and MediaTek are the other two technology makers in the smartphone ecosystem which have high awareness among users.