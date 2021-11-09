The makers of Battlegrounds Mobile India , Krafton, has today announced that Indian players will be able to qualify for the official e-sports program of the 2022 Asian Games via Battlegrounds Mobile India. The Games will run September 10th to September 25th, 2022, with competitors from across Asia competing for the medals.

The South Korea-based, Krafton, has been investing heavily in the development of Indian gaming, esports, and IT entertainment industries with the establishment of its Indian office, the company said.

The company invested a total of $70 million this year in the Indian IT sector including the leading Indian esports company Nodwin Gaming, the game streaming platform Loco.

The Asian Games is a multi-sport event that’s held every four years, in which Asia’s best athletes compete. The event is recognised by the International Olympic Committee as the second-largest event of its kind, behind only the Olympics. The Asian Games first paved the way for esports representation with its inclusion as a demonstration sport in 2018. In 2020, and now 2022, esports is part of the official program and a medalled event.

Krafton had recently announced Battlegrounds Mobile India series 2021. This will be the first esports tournament hosted by Krafton following the official launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India NDIA on 2nd July.

