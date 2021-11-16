Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) and game developer and publisher Riot Games, have announced a partnership to bring characters, items, and locations from its upcoming series, Arcane, into BGMI. The updates will begin releasing in mid-November as part of its Version 1.7 update, giving fans unique new experiences in one of Riot’s first partnerships to bring the world of League of Legends to more players worldwide.

The first TV series based on the League of Legends universe, the show will follow the origins of two iconic League champions, and the power that will tear them apart.

In each game update, BGMI provides new, interesting, and engaging content to its players, through partnerships with key entertainment properties in movies and gaming as well as collaborations with musicians, celebrities and more. This is the first partnership between BGMI and Riot Games and will also bring new game areas and gameplay modes inspired by Arcane to the world of BGMI.

Krafton, the South Korean video gaming giant, has also removed 25 lakh accounts in just over a month to eradicate cheating on Battlegrounds Mobile India. The gaming company has said that it has acted against the cheaters. Since the last announcement, between October 1 and November 10, Krafton has banned 25,19,692 accounts permanently and 7,06,319 accounts temporarily.

