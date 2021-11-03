Battlegrounds Mobile India users will be logged out on Nov 5. Read why

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Krafton, the maker of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), has announced that Facebook login will be disabled starting November 5. This will be applicable for Android users only. Those using the Facebook login option need to have Facebook installed on their smartphones. The BGMI has said that this is due to the change in policy of Facebook SKD. The users will be logged out and who fail to meet this login criteria. They have announced this change in August this year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Krafton, "After November 5th, logins will be disabled unless the Facebook App is installed on your device; we apologize for the inconvenience, but please install the Facebook App to use the game. We apologize once again for any inconvenience caused by above changes. In case of any changes, please be assured that we will inform you promptly through further notice."

According to Krafton, "After November 5th, logins will be disabled unless the Facebook App is installed on your device; we apologize for the inconvenience, but please install the Facebook App to use the game. We apologize once again for any inconvenience caused by above changes. In case of any changes, please be assured that we will inform you promptly through further notice."

"As we have previously informed you on August 31st, logins with Facebook accounts in the embedded browser of Android devices will be disabled in the future, according to the policy update related to the Facebook SDK," said Krafton.

Right now, it is not affecting the iOS users.

