Beats teases Powerbeats Fit: What’s coming and why it matters

Beats has dropped a teaser for its next-gen earbuds, the Powerbeats Fit, positioning them as a bold evolution of the Beats Fit Pro rather than merely a cosmetic update. The tagline “Fit for every move” underscores the active lifestyle target. A striking orange hue, worn by athletes like Saquon Barkley and Justin Jefferson, reinforces that image well.

1. Built-in heart-rate tracking The Powerbeats Pro 2 introduced heart-rate sensing. That functionality is expected to make its way into this more compact model. With Apple reportedly planning heart-rate features for AirPods Pro 3, embedding such tech in these earbuds aligns with the broader health-integration trend. The Powerbeats Fit could offer tracking through Apple’s ecosystem and via Android via the Beats app. Ideal for fitness tracking across platforms.

2. Improved durability for active use Current models offer only IPX4 splash resistance. Given the athletic branding and deployment with pro athletes, a higher IP rating, such as IP55 or IPX7, would bring much-needed peace of mind for runners and gym-goers. That said, design similarities to existing models may mean durability enhancements could be limited to better internals rather than a full ruggedization.

3. Extended battery life, and efficient charging Beats Fit Pro offers roughly six hours of ANC playback, plus around 24 hours with the charging case. By contrast, the Powerbeats Pro 2 delivers up to 10 hours on a single charge and a massive 45 hours total. It’s reasonable to expect Powerbeats Fit to approach that range, especially with a newer chip and perhaps a more efficient power design. A compact case with USB-C support remains likely.

Timing and positioning The teaser dropped on August 28, 2025. The release is slated for fall, potentially after Apple’s September 9 event, which will spotlight the iPhone 17 lineup. A post-September launch positions these buds to carry momentum into the holiday season.