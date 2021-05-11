Beijing tries to put its imprint on blockchain
- China offers cheap server space, other enticements, in effort to spread its vision
China, home of the Great Firewall, is trying to bring order to a scrappy corner of cyberspace—and in the process put its mark on the next-generation internet.
A Beijing-backed initiative aims to shape a category of online record-keeping called blockchain. Most commonly associated with bitcoin, blockchain holds broad promise for business and other uses but has been hobbled by a lack of uniform technical standards.
